Authorities said two men stole cash from an Ebro Dollar General.

EBRO, Fla. (WMBB) — Washington County Sherrif’s Office officials are investigating an armed robbery.

Authorities said two black men entered a Dollar General in Ebro Saturday night around 9:30 and robbed the cashier at gunpoint.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the two men wore masks, hoodies, blue jeans and tennis shoes and stole cash from the store.

Anyone with information should contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111.