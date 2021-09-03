Warrior Beach Retreat begins Sept. 7 in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Wounded soldiers of the Iraq and Afghanistan tours and their spouses/caregivers will be welcomed to Panama City Beach starting Sept. 7 for the Warrior Beach Retreat.

The event goes until Sept. 13 and provides them with a relaxing week away in Panama City Beach.

Founder of Warrior Beach Retreat, Linda Cope said this will be their first big retreat since the pandemic began.

During the retreat, they will be holding a parade Thursday, Sept. 9 to honor our veterans and active servicemen and women.

Cope is asking the community to line the streets throughout the parade route and show their support.

The parade starts at Sheraton PCB Golf & Spa Resort, and any motorcyclists looking to participate are asked to arrive there no later than 3:30 p.m.

For more information on Warrior Beach Retreat, watch our interview from News 13 Midday.