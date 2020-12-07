Warrant nets two arrests for sale of fentanyl

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department investigators with the Street Crimes Unit executed two arrest warrants on Saturday at Foxwood Apartments.

The warrants were served to 31-year-old Abram Santiago for the sale of fentanyl. Santiago was detained and was found to have multiple bags of fentanyl and over $5,000 on his person.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant being executed at the residence he shares with Nathalie Perez Torres. Investigators seized more than 10 grams of fentanyl packaged for distribution, a Ruger.40 firearm, and over $5,000 in drug proceeds.

Abram Santiago

Abram Santiago is charged with two counts of the sale of fentanyl, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, keeping and maintaining a nuisance drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of naloxone.

Nathalie Perez Torres

Nathalie Perez Torres is charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, keeping and maintaining a nuisance drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of naloxone.

Both Santigago and Perez Torres are convicted felons.