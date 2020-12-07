Warrant nets two arrests for sale of fentanyl

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department investigators with the Street Crimes Unit executed two arrest warrants on Saturday at Foxwood Apartments.

The warrants were served to 31-year-old Abram Santiago for the sale of fentanyl. Santiago was detained and was found to have multiple bags of fentanyl and over $5,000 on his person.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant being executed at the residence he shares with Nathalie Perez Torres. Investigators seized more than 10 grams of fentanyl packaged for distribution, a Ruger.40 firearm, and over $5,000 in drug proceeds.

Abram Santiago

Abram Santiago is charged with two counts of the sale of fentanyl, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, keeping and maintaining a nuisance drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of naloxone.

Nathalie Perez Torres

Nathalie Perez Torres is charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, keeping and maintaining a nuisance drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of naloxone.

Both Santigago and Perez Torres are convicted felons.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Don't Miss