PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re in for a week of warmth here in the Panhandle as temperatures trend above normal over the next several days. A ridge of high pressure will be building up, working in a wind from the south resulting in warmer and more moist air flowing northwards. This will allow for cloud cover to develop and fog to build in the morning hours. Temperatures themselves will mainly be in the mid-70s for highs for coastal areas and mid-80s for inland locations.