WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County woman was convicted this week of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Jurors convicted 42-year-old Shelia Marie Barger Tuesday for the crash that killed a 45-year-old man. The incident happened in the early morning hours of May 31st, 2021.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Barger was driving near the intersection of Highway 98 and North Walton Lakeshore Drive when she hit the victim. He died at the scene.

Barger then drove to an apartment complex about 2-miles away. Troopers wrote that they found car parts at the crash scene, and were able to track Barger’s vehicle and identify it as the one involved.

She said she thought she hit a deer and went back to check, but didn’t find anything, officials said. Barger’s sentencing is set for December 5th.