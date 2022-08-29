FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton Sheriff’s deputies tased and arrested a man who armed himself and threatened to shoot them during a two-hour stand-off, deputies said Monday.

The incident began Sunday night after a deputy spotted a car involved in a hit-and-run and pursued it to a home on Highway 83A West. The driver, 35-year-old Shane Fleming, got out of the car at a home and ran inside an adjacent building. He then grabbed a handgun and began threatening deputies with it.

At one point Fleming put propane tanks outside of the building and warned that he was going to shoot them and blow everyone up, deputies said. They added that he was not coherent at times and claimed that he worked for the government and that if he came outside his family would die.

At one point, Fleming walked outside of the building far enough that deputies were able to tase and arrest him.

Fleming is charged with burglary, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, threats to harm a public servant, and criminal mischief.

Also, the Florida Highway Patrol charged him with driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of a crash.