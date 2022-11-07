WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he killed a motorcyclist in 2018, prosecutors wrote in a news release.

John Bartlett was attempting to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone during “heavy rain conditions” when he struck the motorcyclist.

Bartlett then drove away from the crash and “failed to stop until his vehicle became disabled,” prosecutors added.

Then on March 5, 2020, when Bartlett’s case was nearing trial, Bartlett failed to appear in court. On January 23, 2021, Bartlett was arrested in Pike County, Pennsylvania. Bartlett has previously been convicted of armed robbery, false imprisonment, theft, and battery.

Bartlett was also sentenced to serve an additional year in prison for felony failure to appear in court and his driver’s license was permanently revoked.