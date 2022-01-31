SANDESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — If you have ever wanted to impress your love with an extravagant getaway that includes a helicopter ride, a yacht, and a butler then a local hotel has just what you need … for a price.

Hotel Effie in Sandestin is offering what they call The Ultimate Luxury Valentine’s Day Weekend Package.

“The lucky couple who purchases this package will fly into Destin’s private airport and check into Hotel Effie’s luxe presidential suite, complete with a personal butler,” according to a news release from the hotel. “Upon arrival, they will receive a welcome bottle of Ace Champagne and a Venus et Fleur flower arrangement. To unwind after a day of travel, the couple will enjoy a spa experience and a romantic dinner for two in their suite.”

On Saturday the couple will get breakfast followed by a helicopter ride to a “private diamond experience” at jeweler McCaskill and Company. The couple will then get Valentine’s Day dinner at Ovide with live music.

“On Sunday the couple will be treated to jazz brunch at Ovide, followed by a VIP shopping experience at Sandestin,” officials wrote. “On their final evening, the couple will enjoy a private dinner on their very own yacht with a photographer to capture the special moments.”

Meanwhile, for those who don’t need a butler, a yacht or VIP Shopping experiences the hotel is also offering a Sweet Valentine’s Package. Those start at $259 a night and come with a complimentary bottle of champagne.