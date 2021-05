WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County deputies are looking for two suspects in an attempted burglary.

The pair were caught on a Ring camera in Buxton Mills in Hammock Bay on Monday night. They checked the doors of a truck and when they found that they were locked they left the driveway.

Deputies said Tuesday don’t forget to lock your doors and if you have any information on these individuals call the Walton County Sherriff’s office at (850)-892-8111.