Walton deputies searching for missing woman

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 65-year-old woman from Miramar Beach.

Melanie Kay Stallard is known to frequent the Grand Boulevard area. Family members have tried reaching out to her repeatedly over the last few months with no success, deputies wrote in a news release.

She is described as a white female, 5’7” tall, 125 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Stallard drives a silver 2003 Volvo S40 four-door sedan bearing Kansas license plate 469LVW.

If you have any information on Stallard’s whereabouts, please contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8111.