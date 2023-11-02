UPDATE: Clendenon was located safe, deputies said.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Officials are searching for a missing woman and hope they can find her quickly given the cold temperatures in the area.

Betty Lou McDonald Clendenon, 84, went missing from Watercrest Senior Living in Santa Rosa Beach today.

“Betty was last seen driving a 2020 Silver Kia Sportage with Florida Tag JNNX56 wearing a multi-colored long pink dress with a hot pink shawl over her shoulders with a cross necklace, gold hoop earrings,” officials wrote in a news release. “Clendenon may be showing signs of dementia and could be confused about where she is.”

Anyone who has information on Clendenon whereabouts is asked to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111.