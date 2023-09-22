Update: Deputies have now confirmed that the boy’s parents were located.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public for help in finding the family of a non-verbal 10-year-old.

Walton deputies are searching for the family of this child.

“We are looking for the parents or guardians of this sweet little boy who was located near 8077 E County Highway 30A in Inlet Beach this morning,” deputies wrote on Facebook. “He is approximately 10 years old and is non-verbal. He is wearing gray sweat pants and a gray, black, and white t-shirt.”

Anyone who knows the child is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111.