Walton deputies say 19-year-old sexually abused 12-year-old

Ian Smith

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A DeFuniak Springs man was arrested after deputies learned he sexually abused a 12-year-old multiple times, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.

The victim said the encounters with 19-year-old Ian Smith began in January of 2021. During an investigation both the victim and Smith gave matching details about the abuse, deputies wrote.

Smith is charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between the ages of 12 to 16. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

