WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired during an apparent road rage incident on Sunday night.

The incident allegedly began with a hit and run at US Highway 331 N and US Highway 90.

“After a hit and run at 331 N and Highway 90, a suspect driving a dark green Volkswagon Jetta fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle,” deputies wrote. “One bullet went through the cab of the truck nearly striking the driver.”

Deputies wrote that the suspect followed the victim west on Highway 90 then back east before fleeing north on US Highway 331.

Deputies said Monday that they have since made contact with both vehicles and the incident remains under investigation.