MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s hard to believe up until March 2020 some families in Walton and surrounding counties would have to travel to Pensacola for neonatal care.

Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast opened up its NICU in March 2020 and and celebrated its second birthday on Thursday with a heartfelt reunion.

The first two patients of the hospital’s NICU, Emerson and McKinley Hilton, came back to celebrate Walton County’s first neonatal intensive care unit.

“Seeing the same familiar faces that helped take care of them and bring them into the world was awesome,” said Emerson and McKinley’s mom, Skylar Hilton.

Hilton said she gave birth to her babies at 33 and a half weeks. Had the NICU not been there, she would have traveled to Pensacola for neonatal care.

“I was very, very worried about that,” Hilton said. “No mother wants to be separated from her kids just being born so that was very hard.”

Both patients and staff agree having a NICU unit in this area is critical for the community.

“We’re able to keep our families together here close to their homes,” said Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast’s RN Supervisor, Brandy Kirby. “Over 350 babies would have been transported to Pensacola or further away from their families if we didn’t open this NICU.”

Jessica Pernmenter currently has a baby on the NICU unit, Leo born on 2-22-22.

However, this isn’t her first time with a baby on the NICU.

“We had a 35 weeker, a 36 weeker, and he was a 33 weeker,” Pernmenter said.

She said having quality care close to home makes it easier on everyone.

“So with our other two babies it was not really ideal to be driving back and forth we stayed at the Ronald McDonald house whereas now, we can go home each night and spend quality time with our other kids and then come spend time with him it’s just we can go back and forth,” Pernmenter said.

The NICU was not able to celebrate their first birthday due to COVID-19. Nursing staff said they hope they are able to increase their services and continue to support moms whose babies need NICU services.