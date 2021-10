WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 55-year-old Santa Rosa Beach woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car, the Florida Highway Patrol said late Wednesday night.

Troopers said it happened just before 8:20 p.m. on County Road 30A near Triggerfish Street.

According to FHP officials, the driver of the car failed to stay on the scene and the woman was found on the side of the road.

Anyone with information should call FHP at (850)-873-7020 or contact Crimestoppers.