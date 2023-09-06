MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — More than $3 million impacted 16 local charities on the panhandle.

The Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation hosted its annual check presentation night in Miramar Beach.

Presenters distributed $3.4 million dollars to 16 local charities that are dedicated to helping panhandle kids.

“This year’s contribution is truly a testament to the philanthropic spirit of the DCWAF community,” said Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation President Karah Fridley-Young. “These funds will have a profound impact on the lives of thousands of children, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support our charity partners; all of whom are doing important work within our community.”

The Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation hosts fundraisers throughout the year to raise money for check donations. Each charity in partnership hosts a dinner to raise more money for their cause.

The biggest check this year was given to the Emerald Coast Autism Center.

The group is looking to put the finishing touches on their new academic center to help older kids function in society with autism. The group was set to gain a match for the $315,000 presented by the foundation.

Heidi Blalock emerald coast autism center CEO

“We are in the process of opening Emerald Coast Learning Center, so between this and the match, we are going to be able to help more kids in the community, both for education and transition to work-type services. So we are absolutely thrilled it couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Emerald Coast Autism Center CEO Heidi Blalock.

To restart the fundraising season, the Harvest Food and Wine Festival will be held Oct. 19 in Santa Rosa Beach.

The 19th annual Destin Charity Wine Auction will be Friday, Apr.26, 2024 – and Saturday, Apr. 27, 2024.

To date, DCWAF has donated more than $31 million help to children in need in Northwest Florida since its inception in 2005.

The 2023 recipients of Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation funds include: