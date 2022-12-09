FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The E.O. Wilson Biophilia Education Center in Freeport is known for educating the public on biodiversity topics but on Saturday, December 10th they’re letting Santa take the reigns.

Their Winter Extravaganza event includes cookie decorating, games, and pictures with Santa Claus. It will also offer a live look at several animals like reptiles, birds, and bobcats.

A partnership with the Food For Thought Outreach organization in Walton County will be taking place at the time of the event. The Director of the education center, Dalton Allen asks visitors to bring canned food items to donate.

Events like this only happen once per month. It’s the only time the public is allowed to visit the education center. It’s mainly used for local schools to take field trips to.

This particular event costs $8 for adults to attend, $4 for children, and is free to members.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. It will go from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The E.O. Wilson Biophilia Education Center is a non-profit organization. All proceeds go back into events and displays.

