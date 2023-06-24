PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Beach Safety Director David Vaughan with South Walton Fire District sat down with News 13’s Kimber Collins to talk about the more than 30 water rescues the division has seen in a 10-day period.

“It’s frankly the nightmare scenario of a storm coming through, tearing up the surf and causing a lot of havoc, and then passing and then it’s beautiful weather and the surf starts to die down. But then you’ve got these deep well-established rip currents and a lot of impatient, angry people because we’re telling them that they can’t get in the water,” said Vaughan.

Lifeguards have been flying single and double red flags for weeks. Sometimes the flags change mid-day. Vaughan says although the sun may have come out, the Gulf of Mexico is still dangerous after a storm threat.

“In fact more so and part of that is the sheer physics of it. But the other part, the larger part is the psychological and that’s people’s behavior and the assumptions that they make,” said Vaughan. “What happens is you get a lot of people who spent a lot of precious time and a lot of hard-earned money to be here and to enjoy our most beautiful resource. These are the most beautiful beaches in the world and we know you want to get the most out of your experience here. But when you get these storms that come through and turn up the Gulf, our sugar white sand, which is our key feature here, also makes it extremely dangerous because it moves and is so easy to diffuse. It moves with the water and rip currents get opened up and people don’t know how to handle rip currents, and they panic, and that’s where you that’s the formula for drowning. It’s textbook, it’s predictable, it’s preventable, and it’s really unfortunate.”

Vaughan said if you see someone get caught in rough surf, you should not go in to try and save them. That can make things worse.

“It starts from the moment that you get to the beach and knowing where you are so that in the unfortunate event that an emergency occurs, you can give a good location as to where you are. The next step in that process is knowing what the capabilities of your group members and yourself are and understanding our flag system. Swim near our lifeguards of course, but if you’re not in a spot where you’re swimming near a lifeguard, know where you’re at, and when you see someone in trouble, whether it’s a stranger or someone that you know, keep a good line of eye contact on where they’re at so in case a submersion event occurs and you lose track of that person because they succumb to submersion that we have a last known location,” said Vaughan. “This gulf can eat you. It can change very quickly. Take it seriously. We want you to have fun, but here are the things that you need to do. Keep a line of sight, get effective communication, don’t g in, and make yourself a victim. Those are key elements. Human chains, I get it. I applaud people’s natural instinct to try and be helpful, but what ends up happening, unfortunately, is that most people end up becoming victims. In fact, a majority of fatal drowning victims over the last few years have been bystanders or would-be helpers, would-be rescuers who go in to help somebody who’s panicking and end up becoming the victims themselves. I’m OK if you go home mad and safe. What I don’t want you doing is going home with a life-changing for the worse because someone’s going home deceased. I don’t want your memory of this place to be a tragedy. We’re not trying to ruin your fun. We’re trying to keep everybody safe. and. When we’re in an emergency situation like double red flags we’re not trying to ruin your fun. We’re just trying to keep everybody safe.”