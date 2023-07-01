WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Ian Satter with the Florida Department of Transportation sat down with News 13’s Kimber Collins to discuss the ongoing road construction on US 98 in Walton County.

Currently, FDOT has 11 projects underway between Okaloosa and Walton Counties. The project to widen 98 from four to six lanes began in 2021.

“Some of the main projects people probably notice obviously is the widening project we have going on from Mack Bayou Rd. to County Road 30A. That project began in May of 2021. It’s just under $16 million and what we’re doing is we’re widening that roadway from four to six lanes. We have about 44,000 vehicles that travel that roadway each day. So by widening this 1.8-mile stretch of roadway, we’re going to reduce congestion, which leads to our main focus, which is improving safety,” said Satter. “At the same time, you have a couple of resurfacing projects that are occurring on US 98. One basically from Village Rd. to 331. We began that one in April of last year and should be finishing that one up pretty shortly here in the next month or two. And then the other one they probably notice is we are resurfacing from Peach Creek to 331 and that one is about 4 1/2 miles and we should be finished with that one later this year.”

Satter said the resurfacing work is being done overnight.

“The reason we do resurfacing work at night is several reasons. But the key here is that it is the time of day when we have the least amount of traffic on the roadway. So the amount of vehicles that are coming in and out of the work zone provides us an opportunity to do that work without disturbing people who are trying to get to work or school, people who are traveling mostly during the day,” said Satter.

Locals watching 98 under construction may feel like there is no end in sight. But Satter said the projects should be done in 2024.

“Looking at the widening project that we’ve got going on, we’re looking at the early part of 2024. Again, all of our projects are based on weather. So if we get some, you know, large storms or other things that happen in the area that can affect the timeline, but the major project, the widening project should finish up, I would say probably around spring, early summer of next year,” said Satter.

Satter said with more lanes, FDOT is also working to improve travel for bicycles and pedestrians on the main thoroughfare.

“You’re going to have bicycle lanes, sidewalks, and multi-use paths. So not only are we looking at the needs of the driving public who use motorized vehicles, but we have to look at all aspects of transportation, and that includes having safe facilities for pedestrians with having that sidewalk in place and a multi-use trail for people who are walking or bicycling, so you’re gonna have multiple things there that are going to improve safety for all of our users in that region,” said Satter.

Walton County is not the only place with construction. Satter said next up is Panama City Beach.

“So when you look at 98 as a whole and it stretches all the way across Northwest Florida and we have multiple projects going on, widening certain segments in different counties, for example, there’s a widening project occurring right now in Santa Rosa County,” said Satter. “We will begin a project coming up where we will start resurfacing portions of US 98 called Back Beach Rd. in Panama City Beach. So as we look at these areas, we do constant studies to look and determine whether or not there’s a need to widen. We also work with local organizations an example in this region is the Okaloosa Walton Transportation Planning Organization. They are a group of elected officials that gather together and determine which areas in their region they think are the highest needs for transportation improvement,” said Satter.

As these projects near a closing date, Satter urges drivers to use caution around the workers.

“We’re doing the best we can to make sure our folks are safe out there. We appreciate everybody also out there making sure they’re driving through these work zones, paying attention, slowing down, and being aware of not only the vehicles that are entering the construction zone but the people that work there and have to return to their families every day,” said Satter.