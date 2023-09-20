DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Five women are looking to better their future thanks to training at the Walton County Jail.

The jail staff hosted a heavy machinery graduation for women at the DeFuniak Springs site.

The female inmates trained for six weeks this summer and became efficient with different construction machines.

“It was tough at first, but it got easier once you learned one of the equipment. It’s similar to the other ones. I was more nervous about the dozer, but it wasn’t so bad when tests came out,” said current inmate Jessica Adams.

The women took a Heavy Equipment Colleges of America test to demonstrate the skills they learned.

Career Source Walton County attended the graduation ceremony, offering to help each woman build resumes and find jobs after they are released.

The women hope they can take these skills to provide for their family and start a new life on a better path.

“I’m hoping to get a job so I can start better for my family and me and move away from here and eventually get out of Walton County. But I hope that it’ll go good,” said Adams.

This was the first time the heavy machinery class was offered to female inmates.

“It’s so exciting. It’s something that women can do that well, women can do anything if they put their mind to it, and if they really want to do it, they can,” said Adams.

Local community groups like Helm Hauling and the Freeport Rotary Club gave the women steel-toe boots and pink work gloves to go with their certificates.

Look at all of the Walton County Jail programs online.