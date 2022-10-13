WALTON COUNTY. Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office have confiscated over 60 grams of fentanyl and heroin.

According to court records, the drugs were found during two different traffic stops.

Jonathon Scott Hataway, 28, was stopped by deputies and was found to be in possession of 27 grams of marijuana and 57 grams of fentanyl, deputies wrote.

Two weeks later, deputies pulled over Michael Wayne Hand, 53. According to WCSO, he was found with small bags of heroin.

Hataway was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and possession of marijuana. He was released on a $50,000 bond.

Hand was charged with possession of heroin with intent to sell. He was released on a $15,000 bond.