SEASIDE, Fla. (WMBB) – Social media recently highlighted a surprising depiction of Seaside this spring break.

But the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said looks can be deceiving.

They said deputies are dealing mostly with high school-aged kids, and past troubles with spring breakers aren’t happening this year.

Aside from one instance of criminal mischief last week, the sheriff’s office has not encountered any serious criminal incidents in Walton County this spring break.

“Kids are on spring break and just because they act foolish does not make it illegal,” Walton County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Corey Dobridnia said. “Dancing, screaming, running around being in large crowds is not necessarily criminal and our job is to try to prevent it from getting to that point. I think our deputies, our men and women in uniform are doing a great job at that.”

Dobridnia said every week brings a different crowd and the sheriff’s office is anticipating another busy week starting April 2.