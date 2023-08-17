SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – This Saturday, August 19th the Walton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an event titled “Cones, Cops, and Cruisers” at Walton Sports Complex in Santa Rosa Beach.

The event is free to the public and will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents can meet with local sheriff’s deputies, get an up-close and personal look at some of the equipment from different specialty units, and view exotic cars.

One of the biggest reasons for hosting Saturday’s event was for Walton County residents to get out and meet law enforcement officers so they could create a connection with them.

“We wanted that community to feel comfortable with their District 4 cops, with law enforcement, partnering up with them,” said Walton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Andrea Carnahan. “They feel comfortable when they show up on calls, they know us personally, they feel more comfortable. But also, I wanted them to see another side of us as well, where we bring everybody together and show all the aspects of our job.”

Food trucks, balloon animals, and face painting will also be available on Saturday.

For more information on the event, click here.