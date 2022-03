WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Freeport man that deputies were searching for all week long was found dead on Saturday.

80-year-old Charlie Bishop was reported missing to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

K-9 teams, drones and multiple agencies searched day and night to try and find Bishop and his dog, Lady.

WCSO said Bishop’s body was later found in a wooded area around a quarter-mile from his house.

His dog, Lady, was found safe nearby.