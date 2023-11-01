WALTON COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — There is a new way to report and hopefully stop crime in Walton County.

As of Wednesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office launched the Desk Officer Reporting System (DORS) allowing residents to report crimes without leaving home.

This is a user-friendly online portal to report specific crimes, Walton officials wrote in a news release.

The following types of reports are acceptable: animal complaints, harassing phone calls, thefts, fraudulent use of credit or debit cards, identity theft, illegal dumping, lost or missing property, lost license plates, mail theft narcotics tips, shoplifting, scams, traffic, and supplement reports.

The service provides a way for residents and visitors to conveniently file reports on their own time allowing deputies to answer high-priority calls for service, the news release states.

The system is available on the Walton County Sheriff’s Office website at https://waltonso.org/online-reporting-system/