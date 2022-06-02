DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – The next time you call 911 in north Walton County, the response could look a little different.

Walton County Fire Rescue officials are expanding their community paramedicine program.

Sandra Campbell is bedridden after suffering a stroke. She said Walton County Fire Rescue’s new paramedicine program has been a huge help to her.

“The program is a good thing and is a help to the community, and it has saved me a lot of trips to the hospital because whenever I need her, she’s always there for me,” Campbell said.

Right now, Ashley Dumont is the sole community paramedic.

“I will do chronic disease management, talk to them and educate them on COPD, CHF, things of that nature,” Dumont said. “I can come in the home and do a fall risk assessment, check their home out, find fall risks, loose cords, loose rugs, things like that, and try to help them fix that or point them in the direction of how to fix that.”

Currently, the community paramedic steps in when EMS crews refer them to a patient whose needs aren’t severe enough for a hospital visit.

The recent closure of the Healthmark Regional Medical Center emergency room has prompted officials to expand their community paramedicine program, so they can free up ambulances.

“We have a lot of patients who call 911 who don’t necessarily need an ambulance but they need some sort of medical care so what community paramedicine is it tries to get these people the care that they need without taking ambulances out of service and it connects them to other resources,” Walton County Fire Rescue Asst. Fire Chief and EMS Chief Tim Turner said.

Officials said this program also takes a financial burden off of residents, because ambulance costs are expensive, and right now, this service is free.

WCFR officials are in the process of bringing on their second community paramedic as they continue expanding the program. There could be a cost in the future.