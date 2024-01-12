WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday afternoon, firefighters responded to a residential fire in Mossy Head.

At about 430 p.m., the Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a structure fire on Nowling Road. The caller stated flames were coming from the home. Walton County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and confirmed flames coming from a single wide mobile. Crews deployed an attack line and began extinguishing flames, officals wrote in a news release.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire, investigators said.

DeFuniak Springs Fire Department and volunteers with Liberty and Argyle assisted WCFR firefighters in quickly knocking down the blaze.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

American Red Cross was contacted to provide support to the residents of the damaged home.