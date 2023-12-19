SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Walton County Commissioners are looking to fire the new county administrator Quinn Robertson without cause.

“I’m terminating you because I’ve no confidence. I have no confidence in you,” District 5 Commissioner Tony Anderson said.

Commissioner Anderson made the motion to fire Robertson during the December 19 meeting, the last meeting before Christmas.

The original motion for termination came up during a special meeting on November 13, after Veterans Day, but got pushed to review a full report of Robertson’s actions since he took the role in July of 2023.

Commissioner Danny Glidewell agreed with Anderson’s motion on Tuesday and both commissioners found fault in Robertson’s requested report.

“The document does not come close to satisfying our direction as far as I’m concerned. And it’s insubordination that he didn’t do as we ask,” Anderson said.

Glidewell and Anderson spoke to the report that Robertson should not have named employees or put blame on Commissioners for actions taken in regards to directing employees or sharing information about employee complaints.

Robertson explained that whether he put names and examples in his first report or after Anderson and Glidewell were successful in terminating him at the administrator, the facts would come out supporting his actions.

“I understand that my job is highly visible and I’m under a lot more managerial scrutiny than my employees. But you’ve requested a report, sir, the board did. And I had the right and truthful information, and there was no way that I was going to compromise that,” Robertson said. “I checked with the county attorney. I checked with HR before I published this. I had everybody look at it. They said it was factual. There was nothing out of line with the way I wrote it. They said it answered the mail for what you asked me to answer.”

Commissioner Donna Johns said Robertson has done a great job in keeping Walton County honest and following all state procedures as a leader.

“Because he’s honest, he’s fair, and he’s trying to do the right thing. And he’s not going to let people do things the way they’ve done it” ‘Because that’s how we’ve always done it’ so it’s got to stop,” Johns said.

After hours of board discussion, Commissioner Brad Drake made a substitute motion to resume the topic of Robertson’s potential termination at a future meeting.

“I want to make sure that we do our best to try to get it right. You know, I’ve heard things on both sides that I still have questions about,” Drake said.

The next meeting is set for January 9. Robertson’s employment will be discussed on January 23 where the public can comment.

To read Robertson’s full report on his actions since he started as the county administrator, look at the file below starting on page 137.

We also have former board chairman Danny Glidewell’s response to Robertson’s report attached below.