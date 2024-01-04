DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A local credit union awarded a Walton County Sheriff deputy on Jan. 4 for saving the life of a co-worker.

“I got a voicemail. This sweet lady, you know, saying, hey, you won something. And I thought it was a prank. Honestly, I really did. My mom, I was taking my mom, the doctor, he said my oh, my gosh,” said Deputy Kayla Seay.

Kayla Seay received the Community Keeper Award for her heroic actions while working at the Holmes Correctional Institute more than two years ago. This year she found out that a co-worker nominated her for the award.

“I called her and said I cannot believe you did this, you’re amazing. And, you know, it seemed like that was a traumatic impact on her life. And as it was for me, like I said, we are a family, you know, no matter where I go,” said Seay.

Community South Credit Union has been honoring local heroes with the Community Keeper Award for years.

“Community South implemented this program several years ago to honor our first responders, health care workers, just members in our community who are going above and beyond to really care for their community. They’re doing more than just their day-to-day job,” said Ainsley Ladley, marketing assistant.

Anyone can nominate their local heroes for the distinction.

“Just your day-to-day people who you look at and you think, oh, well, they’re just a health care worker, they’re just, you know, a sheriff’s deputy. They’re going above and beyond for your safety, for your health and well-being and so it’s important to honor that,” said Ladley.

On top of receiving $500 for being chosen. Seay got another $500 to donate to a charity of her choice. Seay decided to give the funds to a program in Enterprise, Ala. helping feed and shelter the homeless and less fortunate.

The credit union is giving out four of these awards around the panhandle. The last award ceremony is set for Monday, Jan 8 for a South Walton Fire District Firefighter.