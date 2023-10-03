WALTON COUNTY, FL (WMBB) – On Tuesday, a Walton County woman was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder.

Deputies responded to a 911 call that resulted in a deadly shooting involving 45-year-old, Jennifer Marie Greer, and victim Daniel Jones.

“Through the use of an interpreter, deputies were able to determine that the roommate had observed the defendant, Jennifer Marie Greer, and the victim arguing just prior to the shooting. The roommate informed deputies that once the argument began, he left the apartment to go for a walk in the parking lot. After seeing Greer hastily leave the apartment complex the roommate returned to the shared apartment and peered into Mr. Jones’s room where he saw

him lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds,” officials wrote in a news release.

Investigators were able to obtain a video of the defendant leaving the victim’s apartment and tossing an object into the parking lot. The item was found by deputies which linked to the firearm used by Greer to the murder of Jones.

Greer was charged with second-degree murder with a weapon and sentenced to life in prison.