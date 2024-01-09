DUNE ALLEN BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday’s storm front approached from the west, meaning Walton County was the first in our area to feel the effects. A tornado hit Dune Allen Beach in South Walton before sunrise.

The sound of wind, vibrating their homes, woke up a number of residents early that morning.

“At 4 a.m., there was a tornado that came through, took down some power lines,” Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Caise said. “We actually have the road shut down here. [The tornado] traveled northeast towards the Freeport area.”

Some say they fled to their “safe spaces” in their homes.

“The house was shaking and he said, let’s go,” said Walton County resident Lisa Tanjuatco. “We just went downstairs. We’re on the third floor, so we went all the way down to the first floor and went into one of the bedrooms, which has windows which is still bad but not as bad.”

Residents went outside once conditions settled to assess damages to the area. The aftermath was hard to fathom.

“It’s kind of crazy to see it completely destroyed,” Walton County resident Luke Hirschinger said. “When we heard that they got out of school and they canceled school across these three counties, we knew this was going to be pretty bad. Looking at these places destroyed, everything that has to be rebuilt, it’s kind of shocking waking up to it.”

This was a scary first experience for some residents.

“I was nervous because I haven’t been through a tornado before,” Walton County resident Cooper Huckaby said. “There’s like two tornadoes and one was here and I was like, oh, my gosh, is it going to come towards us? I just didn’t know if there would be damage to our house or anything,” Walton County resident Ansley Huckaby said.

Law enforcement asks everyone to be careful navigating through the debris, and don’t hesitate to call for help.

“We just ask that you keep your eyes open. If you see anything, please call us,” Caise said. “That way we can get out there and we can assess the damage and we can get it taken care of as quickly as possible so it doesn’t inconvenience everybody.”

Power companies continue to work on downlines and restore power.