WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — New homes are being added to Walton County. From custom homes on 30A to average homes in Freeport, construction can be seen in every part of the growing area.

The Building Industry Association for Okaloosa and Walton County said most of the work is in South Walton off of Highway 98.

“I think the market is doing really good, especially the higher-end market, the beach homes, the custom homes,” said Sean McClean with Aqua Builders.

McClean said his business took off when the pandemic started.

“It started at the beginning of COVID. We could have expected a bit of a lull, but then all of a sudden it just exploded and ever since it’s just continued to go and it’s busy nonstop. We haven’t seen a break in that,” said McClean.

McClean said for the custom home market as he makes on 30A, he doesn’t see a slowdown in the future.

“I’m not seeing any real slow down or lull in the custom home market in the beach home market,” said McClean. “I could see interest rates affecting the average home market.”

The B.I.A. expects Freeport to be the next frontier for average home builders when the infrastructure for sewage and power is put in place. Along with areas around new industrial parks like Mossy Head and Shoal River.

On the selling side, realtors say the market is staying strong but there is still not enough supply, with new listings down by 30 percent.

“The sales price is holding its own. If you look at the average sales price, it’s still over $1,000,000, about $1.1 million on average year to date,” said Emerald Coast Association of Realtors Executive Mel Ponder. “So there are some things that are positive there for the market despite the slowing number of units.”

Even with more homes being built, the National Association of Realtors reports a lack of inventory in 2022 to be the biggest obstacle in getting a sale.

For Walton County-, ECAR said inventory in 2023 is sitting at five months, three months longer than this time last year.