MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Bring on the “New Year, New Me” posts on social media, we have entered the season of the New Year Resolution.

Saving money and increasing fitness are always on the list but folks around Walton County have different goals for 2024.

“My flying career, I guess. I want to finish my instrument and get my commercial license done and then work my CFI,” Wesley Westendorf, an aspiring commercial pilot said.

“I’m a goal-oriented person, so I like it, helps me stay focused. So I want to make more memories this year with family and friends and making sure I am connected and doing what I say I’ll do or want to do,” Marcie Davis said.

“My New Year’s resolution is I’m not doing New Year’s resolutions anymore,” Mike Foushee said.

Another shopper at the Silver Sands Premium Outlet Mall used the resolution talk as a wish list for their favorite sports team.

“My New Year’s resolution is for the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the National Championship,” Ray Foushee, an Alabama fan said.

Talking with shoppers at a couple of different malls, no one had fitness on their list this year.

Other people said they’re done with New Year’s resolutions or haven’t looked that far in advance.

Regardless, the folks said they want everyone to have a great 2024.

“I think it’s something that’s important to do to keep yourself balanced,” Ray said.

“I hope everybody has a great year. It’s going to be it’s just another year, you know? I hope everybody’s, you know, achieving what they want to do. And you can never dream too big. And you can. We all have time to accomplish those goals,” Westendorf said.

According to UC Davis Health, only 9 to 12 percent of people stick with their resolutions each year.

Some tips to help stay on track is to be picky about your resolution and set specific goals to reach through the journey.