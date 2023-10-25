WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is working towards finding a missing DeFuniak Springs woman.

33-year-old Angela Rodriguez was last seen 2 weeks ago wearing a light-colored shirt, white or grey leggings, and black rubber boots. She has shoulder-length black hair.

Rodriguez’s boyfriend had not seen her since October 12th at 7 p.m., said investigators. A K9 search investigation was conducted in surrounding wooded areas, but there were no findings.

Rodriguez has been treated for medical health issues. She has not taken the necessary medication which leads her to be in danger, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111.