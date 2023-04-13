FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — An alligator was removed from a stormwater pond Thursday afternoon in a Freeport subdivision, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The critter was in a small stormwater pond in the River Walk Subdivision in Freeport.

“The gator has become dependent on food from people in the area feeding it. This is dangerous for numerous reasons, not the least of which is that now the gator is unafraid of people and gets aggressive when it thinks it’s about to get food,” deputies wrote in a news release. “A risk for both pets and people who live in the area and for the gator who now must be removed/relocated or put down.”

The rules come from the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP).

If you wish to read more about SNAP, you visit contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s website.

If you know of an alligator in your area that might pose a risk to your local community, you can contact the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).