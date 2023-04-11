DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday, April 5, dispatcher Heather Mayo took a call from a Walton County woman whose husband had fallen overboard.

“He didn’t have a life vest on,” Mayo said. “ And the boat wasn’t running.”

The caller’s husband was unable to swim well, and drifting further away from their boat. Louise Barthel turned to 911.

“I know how to drive it if he’s with me,” Barthel said to Mayo during the 911 call. “But I can’t get it to start. I can’t get the engine to turn on. And I can’t see him anymore.”

Aware of the severity of the situation, Mayo turned to a system called RapidDeploy, a tool the department has only had in place for a year.

“We’re going to send something in just a few minutes,” Mayo said to Berthal during the call. “We have an app we can use so we can video, so we can see what you see. Okay?”

After more than 20 minutes Mayo and her team were able to help Barthel get the boat working again.

“When she got the boat started, we were able to I was able to track her back to lead her back to her husband from that first original call,” Mayo said.

RapidDeploy also allowed Mayo to see the boat’s location and guide Barthel back to the location of the first call.

“And when she started veering off course, I was able to guide her right back,” Mayo said. “I told her ‘Go to the right. Go to the right, because we are going in the opposite direction.’”

Barthel was able to find her husband and get him safely back on board. A happy ending thanks to Mayo’s quick thinking.