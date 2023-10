PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Walton County Sheriff’s Office is working to find a missing teenager.

13-year-old, Travis Wingo, was last seen on October 10th. Travis ran away from his home in Calypso Cove known as Lazy Day RV, said Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He also has family ties to Ashville, North Carolina.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau of Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111.