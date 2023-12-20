SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The housing market took a turn in 2023.

The Emerald Coast Association of Realtors(ECAR) released a comparison sheet showing a significant drop in homes for sale in 2023 from 2022.

“Nationwide, we have seen the lowest amount of closed transactions in 13 years since 2008. And a lot of this has to do with interest rates and affordability,” Rachel Warrell, real estate agent said.

According to the ECAR report, Walton County homes being sold dropped more than 12 percent from 2022. Even with fewer homes sold, the median price for a home is increasing, going from $644,500 to $658,500.

“So that is telling you that there are still people in the market, that there are still demand, you will still want to buy and sell properties regardless of market conditions,” Warrell said.

Warrell is telling her clients to buy sooner rather than later.

“You still can get a lot more bang for your buck as far as coastal properties here which makes us very competitive when buyers are comparing our markets to other markets in Florida,” Warrell said. “And I will tell you this, the beach never goes out of style people always want to come here and live here.”

Real estate agents are expecting to bring an increase of listings sold in the first few months of 2024.

Warrell said if interest rates continue to drop, the area could see another buy and sell frenzy similar to 2021 but buyers should expect sale prices to rise as interest rates drop.