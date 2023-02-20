FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County resident is asking commissioners to take a closer look at a dangerous intersection in Freeport.

His daughter was involved in a major accident at the intersection of Highway 331 and Business 331.



“Supposedly she didn’t see him coming. She nosed out. He saw it and hit her,” Walton County Resident Dan Curry said.

First-grade teacher Lexy Curry was on her way to mossy head elementary for an average day of teaching when she was hit by a truck.

Curry was crossing the intersection of Highway 331 and Business 331 towards DeFuniak Springs.

“I did a story on the development right over here and talked about this dangerous intersection that the high schools here, the middle schools here, the elementary schools here, you have school busses coming through here and there is no traffic light,” Dan Curry said.

Now, her dad Dan Curry hopes to make the intersection safer by advocating for a traffic light.

“I’ve talked to FDOT after I sent an email to all the commissioners, the city council members and after that they said not to expect anything. It is in the works but not to expect anything for six months,” Curry said. “How many lives are going to be lost in six months? I mean, nobody knows that.”

Curry’s accident wasn’t fatal, but the journey to recovery will be a long one.

“I talked to our first responders, who have sent me a message on Facebook saying that there should be a light here and have always should have been a light here. The state trooper who did the accident scene said there should be a light here. So everybody knows that there should have been a light here when they widened 331,” Curry said.

It left her with four broken ribs, severed, a broken humerus bone, her spleen ruptured in half, and internal bleeding.

“I mean, we develop, we develop, we develop and then you have this and you have lives being lost. You have accidents happening. You have injuries that shouldn’t happen. That light would have saved my daughter’s incident,” Curry said.

Curry plans to bring the issue to the next zoning board meeting on February 23 and the next county commission meeting on February 28.

“We need to do something and we need to come together. I mean, we all need to be on the same page on this,” Curry said.