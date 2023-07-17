WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — 2023 is proving to be one of the busiest tourism years for Walton County. New numbers from a spring break study show a more than $ 1 billion impact on the area.

“We’re on pace for a strong tourism season for this year,” said Nicole Barefield-Everett, Communications Director.

The Tourism Department said between March and May, Walton County saw 1.4 million visitors. That included a 5.8% increase in room nights and resulted in direct spending of $1.2 billion, which is up 5.62% from the spring of 2022 study.

“We recognize that tourism is the number one economic driver for this county and so it’s contributing to bringing jobs to the area and saving tax money for residents on taxes that they would pay for their services,” said Barefield-Everett.

On average, those visitors who were staying in paid accommodation spent about 6.1 nights on the emerald coast. The tourism department said a majority of those coming to stay are choosing to rent out condos more than hotel rooms.

“64% another 15% were staying in personal homes and condos, about 8% were staying in hotels, but this also included other locations such as RV parks and you know Airbnbs,” said Barefield- Everett.

The tourism department counted up to 18,000 rental units in Walton County. Between March and labor day is the peak time for visitors to book those out.

Everett said the fall shoulder season is also ramping up, keeping the county busy year-round.

“It’s a great time for visiting and having again those beautiful beaches to yourselves. Also, a phenomenal number of events, wine festivals, music festivals, and different opportunities to explore,” said Barefield-Everett.

The tourism department is funded by bed sales tax in the area. A charge on all hotel and rental stays of 3-5%. The department works on marketing and promoting tourism for both the north and the south part of the county.

