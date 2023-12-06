FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Parks are getting makeovers in Walton County. Staff is putting the final touches on the Grady Brown Park in Freeport, with more improvements on the way across the area.

With an increase in population, the county said expanding and improving green spaces is a necessity for quality of life.

“I grew up here in water was just a staple of our life. And we had the opportunity, of course, we didn’t have the people. So we had free reign of everything. But we’re getting more people, you know, more private developers buying property. So the ability to get to these waters is getting smaller and smaller, but that man is getting bigger,” William McCormick, Board Chairman of District 1 said.

Grady Brown Park off U.S. 331 has been revamped with a new boardwalk, living shoreline, and facilities. But the work is not done yet.

“With all the years of the saltwater intrusion from the storms and stuff is taking a toll on the trees. So recently the board backed me up on hiring a specialist to come in and see what we can do for the trees. They are 300-year-old oaks and beautiful and we want to do the best we can with them,” McCormick said.

McCormick said most of these park improvement projects are happening along the water because that’s where residents like to play.

Grady Brown is now finishing phase three of its improvement plan, and next up will be Morrison Springs in Ponce De Leon.

The Morrison Springs job is out for bid to replace the entire sewer system. McCormick said he does not expect any shutdowns of the park when the project starts.

After the springs will be Choctaw Beach in Freeport.

“That was a park that was built by D.O.T. as one of these roadside parks that has been there I know at least into the 70s. She’s just old and tired. We’re going to do some refiguring. We’re going to rebuild the park and that’s going to be done in three phases,” McCormick said.

Another project in the planner is to add donated ball field lights from DeFuniak Springs to the complex at Douglas Crossroads Park to help schedule Little League games.

Years in the future there will be plans to add a park to five acres of land off Highway 83 in Freeport, also known as Bay Loop.