FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – A group made up of different government officials met Monday to find ways of making sure Walton County can withstand future flooding from storms or hurricanes.

The Walton County Local Mitigation Strategy Working Group is tasked with reducing long-term risks from natural, technological, and human-caused disasters.

The working group’s goal is to lower insurance rates and fortify the county’s natural resources from a variety of disasters.

Group members will accomplish the goals by creating policies and projects to prevent the probability of flooding.

“This is a six-month grant opportunity. We’re going to have to wrap this up, too, by the end of September, where we will then submit this information for review. We’re going to gather comments from our technical stakeholders and implement those into the current plan,” Walton County Floodplain Manager Traci Goodhart said.

Walton County Emergency Management is partnering with Florida Atlantic University’s Center for Water Resiliency and Risk Reduction, and Barge Design Solutions.

Together they’ll create models and collect data.

“Then we’ll have another round of comments for the public to kind of confirm what our technical stakeholders have either verified or we need to add more resiliency in certain areas,” said Goodhart.

These things include more pump stations or reinforced sea walls.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) must approve the watershed plan before FEMA will fund it.

“Assessing our current policy, our current land development code, our current standards for stormwater or placement of critical facilities, and then making a decision on whether or not this policy needs to be improved,” said Goodhart.

The work group’s $250,000 in funding comes from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

The group will meet again next month when they’ll focus on public input on the revised plan.

If you would like to attend this meeting, it is going to be held Monday, July 24, at 9 a.m. at the Walton County Commissioners’ Boardroom. If you have any questions, you can contact Traci Goodhart at 850-267-1955 or email at gootraci@co.walton.fl.us.