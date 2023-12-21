FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — If you plan on a large family Paris vacation this holiday season, don’t forget a kid, and don’t forget to tell law enforcement you will be out of town.

To avoid any wet bandits this Christmas, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has a home security check program.

“We want to make sure that somebody is there to keep an eye on their house. So we offer the holiday home checks where we’ll have a definitely go by throughout the day, throughout the night to keep an eye on it for,” Lieutenant Bart Smith said.

Homeowners can let deputies know a few details about the home so deputies can make sure everything stays as it should.

“How many lights are going to be on, what aren’t, what vehicles should be there, should not be there, those kind of things, if there’s any neighbors that are going to be checking on it. So we know if we find somebody on the property, they’re supposed to be there,” Smith said.

The program is year-round for residents but deputies say it ramps up around the holidays when more thefts occur.

“This time of year, it brings out the good and the bad of folks. Folks are looking for those presents that are unattended porch pirates are looking for the things on the on the porches. So this helps us help them out and it helps us, you know, in those neighborhoods, it actually gets our officers out even more in those neighborhoods where people are asking,” Smith said.

Smith said to also let them know if pets will be in the house in case they hear noises around. But they will not feed your animals for you.

“Even if they forgot their kid at home, we’ll be glad to help them out. We hope that doesn’t happen, obviously but yes, we’re there for them. All you got to do is ask,” Smith said.

This service is provided for up to two weeks. Residents can contact the non-dispatch number at (850)-892-8111 to sign up.