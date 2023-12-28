WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Thursday, a medical call resulted in a fire truck getting stuck in a culvert.

A fire engine and ambulance responded to a medical call earlier on Joe Duggar Road in Freeport, according to the Walton County Fire Rescue. On their route, a culvert on a dirt road gave way causing the engine to get stuck.

The culvert had previously given way when crews responded to a wildfire earlier this year.

There were no reported injuries and a larger wrecker was called in to remove the fire engine, according to officals.

Fire officals say some residents on that road want the county or city to take over maintenance to avoid these types of situations with the dirt culvert.

Currently, not all homeowners agree to give the street away.