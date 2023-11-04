WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday morning, a Walton County deputy arrested a man after a traffic stop led to a manhunt.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Anthony McMillian.

“A deputy patrolling near County Highway 192 noticed McMillian driving a stolen red Dodge Ram, which he attempted to paint black to throw off law enforcement. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop McMillian stopped the vehicle and fled on feet. After 30 minutes, deputies were led to Campbells Rest Road where three residents held McMillian at gunpoint”, officials said.

McMillian has been suspected of committing a series of thefts in DeFuniak Springs and surrounding areas. Before Saturday’s arrest, law enforcement officials were issued a warrant.

McMillian was taken into custody at the Walton County Jail. He was charged with grand theft auto and resisting arrest. Additional charges are pending.