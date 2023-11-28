SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County is now in the movie-making business.

The board of county commissioners unanimously voted to give $400,000 to a local film project called The Paper Bear.

“This is a great opportunity for Walton County,” District 5 Commissioner Tony Anderson said.

The story follows a father and son Florida black bear as they roam through the area. A main producer spent two and a half years in Walton County wilderness studying the habits of the bears for research on the project.

“This is not just the North end. A big portion of our animated part of the film is the white sand beaches. A big portion of the animated characters are going from the beach to the woods. So we really see it as a unifying thing,” filmmaker Arix Zalace said.

The funding is being spent by the tourism department as a marketing trade. The film will consist of a welcome to Walton County scene as well as feature the diverse ecosystem surrounding the panhandle.

“We need to make sure the brand is in the forefront. When people are watching this film, they’re associating the film with Walton County. So then all of their feelings and positive thoughts that are coming up while I watching the film are associated with here, which makes them want to travel here,” Katherine Andry from Zehnder marketing said.

The filmmakers plan to finish the animated movie for the 2024 Film Festival Circuit.

“Our goal is to hit the film festival circuit next year because of all the strikes and stuff. We’ve been talking to people in the industry and one reason they’re so excited about it is because there’s such a lack of content. And on top of that, ours is such a family film, as I said it’s timeless, evergreen,” Zalace said.

Walton County will also have potential revenue streams from the film with a merchandise deal.

No set date was given on when the film will be complete.

The Tourism Department will update the public on the film as it gets ready to release.