DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — In a special meeting on Wednesday, May 31, the Walton County Commission voted 3-1 to hire Quinn Robertson as the new County Administrator.

Robertson is an ARMY veteran from Indialantic, Florida.

According to his resume, Robertson most recently owned a German-themed Biergarten in Melbourne, Fla.

Before his time in Florida, he spent nearly two years as the town manager for Colonial Beach, Va.

Robertson is listed with business analysis and risk management skills. He also worked for intelligence and operation security with ARMY partner agencies.

According to the county contract, Robertson agreed to a $175,000 salary as the new County Administrator. Walton County has been without this role for approximately 14 months.

Robertson is set to start on July 3.

The meeting Wednesday night aimed to hash out the contract between Robertson and county officials. View the meeting online.