PAXTON, Fla. (WMBB) — Last August 10-year-old Landon Moye almost lost his life after a large wooden pole fell, and struck him in the head.

“What I remember is that we had a post” Landon said. “But I do not remember Mom saying that it’s falling. That, I do not remember.”

Paramedic Christian Bay said his team was at the Moye’s house in less than 10 minutes.

“As soon as I get out of the passenger seat, she hands me Landon, who is unresponsive, is breathing less than 10 times a minute,” Bay said. “It’s not good. He was in very, very bad shape, very close to dying at that moment.”

Thanks to the swift action of Bay and other Walton County first responders made it to the hospital where is spend several weeks in intensive care.

Landon’s mom Amy Moye said its means a lot to their family o be able to meet all of those who were involved in saving his life.

“But we’re extremely grateful,” Amy said. “I mean, our family can’t be more thankful. Um, and there’s no amount of words that we can put to you. You know, his story and the people that helped save him and get him to the hospital.”

Bay said the experience is equally as special to him and his fellow first responders.

“This is incredible,” Bay said. “First he was a kid. He survived all against all odds. I mean, he’s really a walking miracle and get to meet them today. And, man, I was excited.”