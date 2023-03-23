FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Emergency responders are currently tackling an outdoor fire in Freeport Thursday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by Walton County Fire Rescue officials, the fire is burning on Kaylee Road off of Joe Dugger Road. The blaze currently covers several acres and is threatening nearby structures.

Both Walton County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service are on scene.

Officials warn nearby residents to expect heavy smoke as they combat the blaze.

We will update this story if more information becomes available.